Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Kids with autism in UK detained in “horrific” conditions

November 1, 2019 6:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — A British Parliamentary committee says many people with autism or learning disabilities are being detained in “horrific” conditions and is calling for an overhaul of the system intended to evaluate their treatment.

The Joint Committee on Human Rights said in a report issued Friday it heard “stark” evidence about how young people with disabilities or autism were being held. It said one boy’s arm was broken in a restraint and he did not receive medical attention for 24 hours.

The committee said it has “lost confidence that the system is doing what it says it is doing” and said the regulator’s approach “is not working.” It described the detention of young people with autism or disabilities as “often inappropriate.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|29 Recorded Future - Predict 2019
10|30 7th Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors aboard USS Nimitz conduct a barricade drill

Today in History

1864: Nevada becomes 36th state in the Union