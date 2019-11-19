Maryland E. coli cluster could be linked to packaged salads

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland’s health department is investigating a cluster of E. coli after seven people who fell ill from the bacteria reported eating the same prepackaged salad.

The health department said in a statement Monday that those who contracted the bacteria all said they ate the same Caesar salad purchased at Sam’s Clubs throughout the state. One person has been hospitalized with the illness.

The department confirmed tests of one of the salads identified E. coli in the romaine lettuce. The statement advised others not to eat any Ready Pac Bistro Bowl Chicken Caesar Salads with an Oct. 31 expiration date. The salad is also sold at other stores.

Health officials say E. coli causes severe stomach cramps, fevers and vomiting, and can be life-threatening in extreme cases.

