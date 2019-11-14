Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Texas baby born without much of his skin finally goes home

November 14, 2019 2:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — A baby boy born in Texas without much of his skin is finally at home.

Ten-month-old Ja’bari Gray had been receiving treatment at Texas Children’s Hospital, but he was released Wednesday following an experimental skin transplant in May.

The Houston Chronical reports that Ja’bari was born weighing 3 pounds with fused eyelids and large areas of skin missing from his arms, legs and torso.

His mother, Priscilla Maldonado, says the cause is still unknown. As of now, doctors plan to leave Ja’bari’s eyes alone.

Advertisement

The surgery allowed lab-grown sheets of Ja’bari’s skin to be transplanted onto the uncovered parts of his body. A Boston-area company that produces skin grafts for severely burned patients developed the skin from his biopsied cells.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Maldonado says the procedure was remarkably successful. Ja’bari gained weight and color in his skin.

___

Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers conduct truck-to-truck transfer validation, leader certification

Today in History

1969: Apollo 12 lifts off