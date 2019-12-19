Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

19 people report illness on cruise ship in California

December 1, 2019 3:29 pm
 
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say 19 people aboard a cruise ship reported flu-like illnesses as they reached a Southern California port.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says authorities were called early Sunday to evaluate patients after they fell ill on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship.

Authorities say the patients were evaluated and they declined to be taken to the hospital.

Norwegian says in a statement that stringent sanitation procedures were implemented after a few guests reported a stomach-related illness.

Advertisement

The luxury ship “Joy” was refurbished this year and includes an on-board race track.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Los Angeles Times reports that paramedics responded to the same ship a week earlier after a report that passengers were ill and four were sent to a hospital for further treatment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|4 Cyber911-Live with Dr Eric Cole
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary attends NATO breakfast in London

Today in History

1965: NASA launches Gemini 7