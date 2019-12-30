Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

48-year-old elephant euthanized at San Diego Zoo

December 30, 2019 10:33 pm
 
< a min read
      

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tembo, a 48-year-old elephant, was euthanized at the San Diego Zoo after a sudden change in her health following longtime treatment for age-related ailments, the zoo announced Monday.

The female African bush elephant died Sunday.

“She had been under veterinary care, including stem cell therapy to alleviate age-related ailments over a long period of time,” the zoo tweeted.

“On Saturday, animal care staff noted a sudden change in Tembo’s condition, including behaviors that indicated severe discomfort,” the zoo tweeted. “After evaluating quality of life options, staff made the difficult decision to compassionately euthanize her.”

Advertisement

Tembo had lived at the zoo since 1983. Before that she was privately owned and had been an animal actor, the zoo said.

Tembo appeared in the 1974 television series “Born Free.”

Tembo was one of four elephants at the zoo. The others are an African bush elephant named Shaba and two Asian elephants, Mary and Devi.

African bush elephants can live 60 to 70 years in the wild.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1890: First female White House staffer reports to work