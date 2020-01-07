Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Health center employee accused of raping disabled woman

January 7, 2020 12:40 pm
 
< a min read
      

GRAHAM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who worked at a behavioral health center raped a 19-year-old with disabilities last year, authorities said.

Timothy Lynn Alford, 53, of Burlington was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree forcible rape and misdemeanor sexual battery, news outlets reported.

The incident happened on Aug. 21, and the victim is a person with disabilities, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was hospitalized at UNC Hospital after the alleged attack. An investigation led to a search warrant for Alford’s DNA, officials said.

Advertisement

The name of the behavioral health center where Alford worked wasn’t immediately released. It’s unclear whether Alford had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|9 Winter Multi-Agency Federal Government...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1835: National debt reaches $0 for first time