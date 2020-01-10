Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Nets going up to prevent suicides at Sunshine Skyway bridge

January 10, 2020 10:47 am
 
< a min read
      

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Nets will be going up along a portion of Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge, which spans the mouth of Tampa Bay and has become a magnet for suicides.

The Tampa Bay Times reported Friday that the steel mesh nets will be installed along a 1.5-mile (2.4-kilometer) section of the bridge, which reaches heights of 200 feet (60 meters) above the water.

The nets will extend 8 feet (2.4 meters) above the concrete barriers on the bridge, which carries Interstate 275 between Pinellas and Manatee counties.

Similar netting is used at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Tappan Zee Bridge in New York and San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge.

Advertisement

Authorities say the Skyway bridge is one of the four deadliest in the U.S. for suicides. Highway Patrol records show 248 people have died jumping from the span since it opened in 1987. Last year, the Times reported there were 12 suicides.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

State Transportation Department officials say the $3 million project is scheduled to begin in June. The design is intended to allow drivers to see through the mesh, to permit adequate inspections and to prevent birds from crashing into it.

There are also crisis call boxes and surveillance cameras on the bridge.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program