Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Health News
 
...

Gastro outbreak forces Caribbean cruise ship to return to US

February 10, 2020 4:00 pm
 
< a min read
      

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A Caribbean Princess cruise was cut short following a gastrointestinal outbreak aboard the ship caused it to be denied entry to at least one island before it headed to its home port in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Monday.

At least 299 passengers and 22 crew members aboard the ship operated by California-based Princess Cruise Lines Ltd. became sick, according to a statement from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This is a highly unusual development and we share the disappointment of our guests,” the company said in a statement to The Associated Press, adding that those affected had mild cases of gastrointestinal illness but that out of caution, it discontinued the cruise.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry of Trinidad & Tobago said in a statement that it denied the ship entry as a precautionary measure given the outbreak.

Advertisement

The ship was carrying more than 3,000 passengers and more than 1,100 crew members. It was on a two-week trip that began Feb. 2 and was scheduled to end Feb. 16.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Lifestyle News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|11 CompTIA on the Hill 2020
2|11 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army's new Enhanced Night Vision Goggles

Today in History

1973: Release of POWs in Hanoi begins