New virus has infected 81,000 globally, caused 2,700 deaths

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 81,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Wednesday in Beijing:

— Mainland China: 2,715 deaths among 78,064 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

— Hong Kong: 81 cases, 2 deaths

— Macao: 10 cases

— South Korea: 1,261 cases, 11 deaths

— Japan: 885 cases, including 705 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 7 deaths

— Italy: 323 cases, 11 deaths

— Iran: 139 cases, 19 deaths

— Singapore: 93

— United States: 57

— Thailand: 40

— Taiwan: 32 cases, 1 death

— Bahrain: 26

— Australia: 23

— Malaysia: 22

— Kuwait: 18

— France: 17 cases, 2 deaths

— Germany: 21

— Vietnam: 16

— United Arab Emirates: 13

— United Kingdom: 13

— Spain: 12

— Canada: 11

— Russia: 5

— Iraq: 5

— Oman: 4

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

— India: 3

— Israel: 2

— Croatia: 2

— Austria: 2

— Lebanon: 2

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

— Egypt: 1

— Algeria: 1

— Afghanistan: 1

— Switzerland: 1

— Brazil 1

