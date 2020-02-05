Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Health News
 
...

New virus has infected more than 24,500 people globally

February 5, 2020 9:45 am
 
< a min read
      

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally.

The latest figures as of Wednesday in Beijing:

— China: 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 21 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December. A death also occurred in the Philippines.

— Japan: 35

Advertisement

— Singapore: 28

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

— Thailand: 25

— South Korea: 18

— Australia: 14

— Germany: 12

— United States: 11

— Taiwan: 11

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

— Malaysia: 10

— Vietnam: 10

— France: 6

— United Arab Emirates: 5

— Canada: 4

— India: 3

— Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death

— Russia: 2

— Italy: 2

— Britain: 2

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Spain: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|7 Power Breakfast: M&A Outlook
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk