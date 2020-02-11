Listen Live Sports

New virus has infected more than 43,000 people globally

February 11, 2020 9:51 am
 
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 43,000 people globally.

The latest figures reported by global health authorities as of Tuesday in Beijing:

— China: 1,016 deaths among 42,638 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 49 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the illnesses and deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

— Japan: 163, including 135 from a cruise ship docked in Japan

— Singapore: 47

— Thailand: 33

— South Korea: 28

— Malaysia: 18

— Taiwan: 18

— Australia: 14

— Germany: 14

— Vietnam: 15

— United States: 13. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China

— France: 11

— United Kingdom: 8

— United Arab Emirates: 8

— Canada: 7

— Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death

— India: 3

— Italy: 3

— Russia: 2

— Spain: 2

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

