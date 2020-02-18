New virus has infected more than 73,000 people globally

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 73,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Tuesday in Beijing:

— Mainland China: 1,868 deaths among 72,436 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

— Hong Kong: 58 cases, 1 death

Advertisement

— Macao: 10

— Japan: 610 cases, including 542 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death

— Singapore: 77 cases

— Thailand: 35

— South Korea: 31

— Malaysia: 22

— Taiwan: 22 cases, 1 death

— Vietnam: 16 cases

— Germany: 16

— United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China

— Australia: 14 cases

— France: 12 cases, 1 death

— United Kingdom: 9 cases

— United Arab Emirates: 9

— Canada: 8

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

— India: 3 cases

— Italy: 3

— Russia: 2

— Spain: 2

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

— Egypt: 1

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.