New virus has infected more than 75,000 people globally

February 20, 2020 10:11 am
 
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 75,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Thursday in Beijing:

— Mainland China: 2,118 deaths among 74,576 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

— Hong Kong: 65 cases, 2 deaths

— Macao: 10

— Japan: 727 cases, including 634 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 3 deaths

— Singapore: 84

— South Korea: 51, 1 death

— Thailand: 35

— Taiwan: 24 cases, 1 death

— Malaysia: 22

— Vietnam: 16

— Germany: 16

— United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China

— Australia: 14

— France: 12 cases, 1 death

— United Kingdom: 9

— United Arab Emirates: 9

— Canada: 8

_Iran: 5 cases, 2 deaths

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

— India: 3

— Italy: 3

— Russia: 2

— Spain: 2

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

— Egypt: 1

