New virus has infected more than 75,000 people globally

February 19, 2020 10:03 am
 
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 75,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Wednesday in Beijing:

— Mainland China: 2,004 deaths among 74,185 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

_Hong Kong: 65 cases, 2 deaths

— Macao: 10

— Japan: 702 cases, including 621 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death

— Singapore: 84

— South Korea: 51

— Thailand: 35

— Malaysia: 22

— Taiwan: 23 cases, 1 death

— Vietnam: 16

— Germany: 16

— United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China

— Australia: 14

— France: 12 cases, 1 death

— United Kingdom: 9

— United Arab Emirates: 9

— Canada: 8

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

— India: 3

— Italy: 3

— Russia: 2

— Spain: 2

— Iran: 2

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

