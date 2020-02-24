Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Health News
 
...

New virus has infected over 79,000 people globally

February 24, 2020 10:40 am
 
< a min read
      

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 79,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Monday in Beijing:

— Mainland China: 2,592 deaths among 77,150 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

— Hong Kong: 79 cases, 2 deaths

Advertisement

— Macao: 10 cases

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

— Japan: 838 cases, including 691 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 4 deaths

— South Korea: 833 cases, 7 deaths

— Italy: 219 cases, 5 deaths

— Singapore: 89 cases

— Iran: 61 cases, 12 deaths

— United States: 35 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

— Thailand: 35 cases

— Taiwan: 28 cases, 1 death

— Australia: 23 cases

— Malaysia: 22

— Vietnam: 16 cases

— Germany: 16

— France: 12 cases, 1 death

— United Arab Emirates: 13 cases

— United Kingdom: 13

— Canada: 10

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

— Kuwait: 3 cases

— India: 3

— Russia: 2

— Spain: 2

— Israel: 2

— Oman: 2

— Bahrain: 1

— Lebanon: 1

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

— Egypt: 1

— Afghanistan: 1

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound