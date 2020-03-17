Listen Live Sports

AP PHOTOS: Around the world, classrooms are eerily empty

March 17, 2020 12:22 pm
 
Schools have shut their doors to students as tens of millions of people around the world are hunkered down in government-ordered isolation in hopes of stopping or at least slowing the advance of the coronavirus pandemic.

Teachers have been sent home and have been preparing for online classes, while parents have begun using lesson plans that include flash cards, online learning, dog walks and creativity sessions.

Signs of hasty retreats from the schools are everywhere. In Paris, pieces of a puzzle are scattered on a desk in an abandoned school; in Frankfurt, Germany, a chalkboard still reads “It’s Corona Time!” in a high school classroom filled with empty desks.

In schools from Manila, in the Philippines, to Panama City, Panama, AP photographers captured the eeriness of empty desks stacked up on tables, deep classroom cleanings and abandoned basketball courts.

