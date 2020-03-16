Listen Live Sports

AP PHOTOS: Poignant moments, anxiety amid a virus outbreak

March 16, 2020 11:58 am
 
It has been a week of global cancellations from vacations, to sporting events, to flights after the spread of the new coronavirus.

Associated Press photographers from Washington state to Italy have captured touching moments, from family conversations through a window at a Seattle nursing home to home-bound Italians singing from their balconies.

Millions of people were holing up at home, stocking up on supplies and keeping a wary eye on how close they get to friends and neighbors as fear of the coronavirus spread to more places around the world.

It’s a reality Asia has been living with for months, but while the focus of the pandemic appears to be shifting away from its original epicenter in China, many in Asia continue to urge vigilance against anything that might hurt hard-won gains.

