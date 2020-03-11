Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Health News
 
...

Man rescued after 69 hours in rubble of fallen China hotel

March 11, 2020 12:34 am
 
1 min read
      

BEIJING (AP) — A man was pulled out alive after being trapped for 69 hours under the rubble of a collapsed virus quarantine hotel in southeastern China in which at least 27 other people died and two remain missing.

The official Xinhua News Agency said the man was sent to hospital immediately after being rescued late on Tuesday afternoon.

A 10-year-old boy and his mother had been rescued around midnight Monday after being trapped for 52 hours. The condition of all three survivors remains unknown.

The updated death toll from the national rescue service was current as of about 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Advertisement

The hotel in the city of Quanzhou had been a quarantine site for people exposed to the new coronavirus, which has infected more than 80,000 people in China though about three-fourths of them have recovered. The virus causes mild symptoms such as fever and cough for most people but can cause serious illness such as pneumonia for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Discover the steps being taken in combating healthcare data breaches using intelligence in this exclusive ebook.

Most parts of China are quarantining people for 14 days if they are from high-risk areas or even traveled abroad or simply outside their home regions.

Rescuers at the scene of the collapse had protective gear and disinfectant to minimize exposure to the virus.

The building had reportedly been modified illegally before the collapse.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|17 Closing the Deal: How to Win in...
3|17 Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Big...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dogs honored on K9 Veterans Day

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps (War Dog Program)