Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Health News
 
...

New virus: More than 89,000 infected, over 3,000 dead

March 2, 2020 11:44 am
 
< a min read
      

A new virus first detected in China has infected more than 89,000 people globally and caused over 3,000 deaths. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority:

— Mainland China: 2,912 deaths among 80,026 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

— Hong Kong: 98 cases, 2 deaths

Advertisement

— Macao: 10 cases

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

— South Korea: 4,335 cases, 26 deaths

— Italy: 1,694 cases, 34 deaths

— Iran: 1,501 cases, 66 deaths

— Japan: 976 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 12 deaths

— Germany: 157 cases

— France: 130 cases, including one on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, 2 deaths

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

— Singapore: 108

— Spain: 119

— United States: 80 cases, 2 deaths

— Kuwait: 56

— Bahrain: 47

— Thailand: 43 cases, 1 death

— Taiwan: 41 cases, 1 death

— United Kingdom: 40 cases, 1 death

— Malaysia: 29

— Australia: 24 cases, 1 death

— Canada: 24

— Switzerland: 24

— Iraq: 21

— United Arab Emirates: 21

— Norway: 19

— Netherlands: 18

— Vietnam: 16

— Sweden: 14

— Austria: 14

— Israel: 10

— Lebanon: 10

— Belgium: 8

— Croatia: 8

— Greece: 7

— Finland: 6

— Oman: 6

— Russia: 6

— India: 5

— Mexico: 5

— Denmark: 4

— Pakistan: 4

— Algeria: 3

— Czech Republic 3

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

— Qatar: 3

— Romania: 3

— Belarus: 2

— Brazil: 2

— Egypt: 2

— Georgia: 2

— Indonesia: 2

— Afghanistan: 1

— Andorra: 1

— Armenia 1

— Azerbaijan: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Dominican Republic 1

— Ecuador: 1

— Estonia: 1

— Iceland: 1

— Ireland: 1

— Jordan: 1

— Lithuania: 1

— Monaco: 1

— Nepal: 1

— New Zealand: 1

— Nigeria: 1

— North Macedonia: 1

— Portugal: 1

— San Marino: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Resilience: The Art of Failure,...
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army goes digital to exceed recruitment goals

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise