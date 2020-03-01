Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
New virus: Over 88,000 infected globally, 3,000 dead

March 1, 2020
 
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 88,000 people globally and caused 3,000 deaths. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures, based on WHO and national counts:

— Mainland China: 2,870 deaths among 79,824 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

— Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths

— Macao: 10 cases

— South Korea: 3,736 cases, 20 deaths

— Italy: 1,694 cases, 34 deaths

— Iran: 978 cases, 54 deaths

— Japan: 961 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 12 deaths

— France: 130 cases, including one in the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe; 2 deaths

— Singapore: 106 cases

— United States: 74 cases, 1 death

— Spain: 71 cases

— Germany: 66

— Kuwait: 45 cases

— Thailand: 42 cases, 1 death

— Taiwan: 40 cases, 1 death

— Bahrain: 38 cases

— United Kingdom: 35 cases, 1 death

— Malaysia: 29 cases

— Australia: 23 cases, 1 death

— United Arab Emirates: 21 cases

— Canada: 20

— Iraq: 19

— Norway: 17

— Vietnam: 16

— Sweden: 13

— Netherlands: 10

— Switzerland: 10

— Greece: 7

— Lebanon: 7

— Croatia: 7

— Oman: 6

— Austria: 5

— Finland: 5

— Israel: 5

— Russia: 5

— Mexico: 4

— Pakistan: 4

— Czech Republic 3

— India: 3

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

— Romania: 3 cases

— Belarus: 2

— Belgium: 2

— Brazil: 2

— Denmark: 2

— Georgia: 2

— Algeria: 1

— Afghanistan: 1

— Armenia 1

— Azerbaijan: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Dominican Republic 1

— Ecuador: 1

— Egypt: 1

— Estonia: 1

— Iceland: 1

— Ireland: 1

— Lithuania: 1

— Monaco: 1

— Nepal: 1

— New Zealand: 1

— Nigeria: 1

— North Macedonia: 1

— Qatar: 1

— San Marino: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

