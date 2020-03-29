Listen Live Sports

Riot breaks out at prison in northeast Thailand

March 29, 2020
 
BANGKOK (AP) — Officials in Thailand say a riot has broken out at a prison in the northeastern province of Buriram, and smoke can be seen coming from the facility.

Provincial Deputy Governor Pratchaya Ounpetchvarakorn confirmed press reports that there had been gunfire at the prison Sunday but did not elaborate.

Corrections Department Director-General Narat Sawettanan said that prison officers had to use force against the inmates after more than 100 launched a protest. He said the cause of the unrest was under investigation.

Reports in Thai media said five people had been injured but there was no immediate official announcement about casualties.

The website of the newspaper Matichon said the unrest was related to fear of a COVID-19 outbreak in the prison. The Public Health Ministry previously said two prisoners at a facility it didn’t specify were found to be infected with the virus and the Corrections Department on March 18 banned inmates’ relatives nationwide from prison visits for 14 days.

Thai prisons have a reputation for overcrowding.

