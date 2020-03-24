Listen Live Sports

Yellowstone, Grand Teton join national parks closing gates

March 24, 2020 2:15 pm
 
CHEYENNE, Wyoming (AP) — Two of America’s most well-known national parks, Yellowstone and Grand Teton, closed their gates Tuesday, giving people shut-in by the coronavirus even fewer options for recreation.

They join a growing list of parks closing despite an announcement last week by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt that they would remain open with free entrance fees. Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado, Yosemite National Park in California and Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee have also closed.

The National Parks Service also previously closed the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island in New York Harbor and Alcatraz in San Francisco.

Other parks have closed shuttles, campgrounds, visitor centers and some trails to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

