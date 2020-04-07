Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Health News
 
...

AP PHOTOS: Wuhan a city in slumber before the lockdown’s end

April 7, 2020 9:36 pm
 
< a min read
      

WUHAN, China (AP) — Wuhan was released from coronavirus lockdown on Wednesday, and it’s as if the Chinese city where the pandemic started late last year has awakened from a long slumber.

For more than two months, the once-bustling city of 11 million people was all but silent. Its borders were sealed, businesses closed and communities kept behind barriers.

During the 76-day lockdown, Wuhan’s residents seemed to live in a crepuscular world of neither night nor day, with time passing slowly, each day blurring into the next.

Now, residents of central China’s largest city are eager to reawaken and for life to flow back to its streets and factories.

Advertisement

It’s a cycle many places will experience as the coronavirus sweeps through.

        Insight by Anomali: Find out how agencies sharing cyber efforts in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|6 Sea Air Space 2020
4|14 Emerge 2020: Bringing Vision to Life
4|14 Adobe Captivate Specialist Certificate...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Corpsmen treat patients aboard USNS Mercy

Today in History

2000: President Clinton signs "Senior Citizens' Freedom To Work Act"