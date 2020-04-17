Listen Live Sports

California death toll from coronavirus rises above 1,000

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California hit more than 1,000 deaths linked to the coronavirus on Friday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Los Angeles County has had the most deaths with 457. The state has continued to see new virus hot spots, despite the governor’s proclamation that California has bent the “curve” of new cases.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has said the state won’t ease a stay-at-home order until he sees consecutive weeks of declining hospitalizations related to COVID-19 and testing is widespread. He wants to be able to test over 25,000 people a day, but the state has lagged behind in establishing a robust testing operation.

Officials say it is unlikely large gatherings of hundreds and thousands of people can resume before a vaccine is available. Newsom has said restaurants will likely reopen with smaller occupancies, and face coverings might be routine in public once the state starts allowing nonessential businesses to reopen.

To reopen public life, testing would need to be easily accessible to all individuals showing symptoms and for people who come in contact with positive cases, Newsom said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

