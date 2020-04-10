Coronavirus cases see largest 1-day jump so far in Virginia

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia reported more than 460 new cases of COVID-19, the largest one-day increase so far in the coronavirus pandemic.

The numbers released Friday by the Virginia Department of Health now show more than 4,500 positive tests for the coronavirus in the state.

The death count has increased from 109 to 121.

The increase in cases is in part a function of increased testing. But state and federal authorities have expressed concern that the D.C. metropolitan area, including the northern Virginia suburbs, could become a national hotspot for COVID-19 cases.

Indeed, northern Virginia accounts for more than 40 percent of Virginia cases, a share disproportionately higher than its population. Still, northern Virginia lags in cases compared to the District of Columbia itself and the Maryland suburbs.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. The vast majority of people recover.

