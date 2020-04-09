Listen Live Sports

Feds: Online drug dealer boasted venture unfazed by pandemic

April 9, 2020 3:10 pm
 
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Maryland man has been arrested after federal prosecutors accused him of selling large-scale quantities of narcotics and other drugs over the internet.

William Burgamy, 32, of Hanover, Maryland, was arrested Thursday and charged with illegal distribution of controlled substances and money laundering in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Virginia.

An FBI affidavit states Burgamy operated a business on the Darknet called NeverPressedRX that sold oxycodone and other narcotics over the internet without a prescription.

Court papers do not specify the volume of transactions, but show Burgamy regularly exchanged thousands of dollars worth of Bitcoin used in the purchases for U.S. currency.

Burgamy boasted on his vendor page late last month that, “Even with Corona Virus the shop is running at full speed.”

He told an undercover FBI agent he had a number of medications available, but was waiting for a shipment because the coronavirus outbreak had hurt his inventory, according to court documents.

Undercover FBI employees made multiple controlled purchases of drugs from the site, which were sent to addresses in northern Virginia, according to the affidavit.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia G. Zachary Terwilliger, whose office is prosecuting the case, praised officers in a written statement “for moving forward with this public safety investigation amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,”

Burgamy is being held pending an initial appearance scheduled for Friday. Online court records do not list an attorney for Burgamy.

