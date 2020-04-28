Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Health News
 
...

Germany: Husband, in-laws charged in woman’s exorcism death

April 28, 2020 1:02 pm
 
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have charged four people in the death of a young woman who died in an apparent exorcism ritual almost 4 1/2 years ago.

Berlin prosecutors said Tuesday that the 22-year-old woman’s husband and three other defendants face a charge of causing serious bodily harm resulting in death for their alleged attempt to “cure” the victim’s infertility .

They accused the four of “jointly killing” the woman, identified only as Nesma M., “with a ‘salt water treatment’ intended to expel demons.”

Authorities say Nesma M. was forced to drink large amounts of salt water between Nov. 30 and Dec. 7, 2015, the day she died in a Berlin hospital of pulmonary embolisms and excess fluid in the brain..

Advertisement

Prosecutors identified the accused as the victims’s husband, 34-year-old Wajdi H., his parents Widad A., 57, and Mohammad H., 58, and 49-year-old Mazen K., described as an “Islamic miracle healer.” Authorities didn’t release the surnames of those involved in the case for privacy reasons.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 SIIA Tech Summit on Artificial...
4|28 AI + ML Technology Summit
4|28 Centauri Virtual Career Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Four legged service members continue protecting lives

Today in History

1967: Muhammad Ali refuses Army induction