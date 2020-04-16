Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Health News
 
...

‘Love wins’: Delivery driver becomes hero of beach wedding

April 16, 2020 1:20 pm
 
1 min read
      

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A delivery driver arrived just in the nick of time to a beach wedding in North Carolina with a critical piece of the ceremony.

Savannah Kulenic and Dylan Perkins planned to get married April 10 in Hawaii, but their dream wedding was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic, WNCN-TV reported.

So, the lovebirds organized a last-minute beach ceremony with a total of five people on the special day last week.

The company making the groom’s wedding band had been shuttered by the virus outbreak, but said the day before the wedding that it could overnight the ring, Kulenic said.

Advertisement

One problem: The wedding was scheduled for 3 p.m., but the ring wasn’t expected to show up until 4:30.

        Insight by Anomali: Find out how agencies sharing cyber efforts in this exclusive ebook.

The bride had the photographer, Amy Shores, leave a note on her door for the delivery driver telling him to come down to the beach, saying: “You have the ring.”

FedEx driver Joe Engel answered the call of duty, marching down the sand to hand deliver the package during the ceremony. The handoff was captured on camera by Shores, owner of Seaside Topsail Photography, and shared in a Facebook post.

“I can’t thank him enough for what he did,” Kulenic said.

“You know with all of the bad going on, there are still good people in the world, and in the end, love wins,” said Shores.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Lifestyle News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Migration OpenHack
4|16 Quantum Cyber Forum
4|19 TOC Annual Institute
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sentinels continue to guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Today in History

1987: USPTO allows patents for genetically engineered animals