New Orleans archbishop takes to sky for coronavirus blessing

April 11, 2020 1:40 pm
 
1 min read
      

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The archbishop of New Orleans sprinkled holy water from a World War II-era biplane high above the city in an unusual Good Friday blessing for those affected by the coronavirus.

The open-air plane carried Archbishop Gregory Aymond, 70, from the Lakefront Airport to Kenner, to Gretna, to the French Quarter over 25 minutes, The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reported.

Aymond prayed for protection and healing and sprinkled holy water that came from the Jordan River, where Jesus was baptized.

“When I first did it, the water came back on me,” Aymond said, “but then I got situated.”

Aymond recently recovered from the virus himself and said he asked God to offer grace in particular to health care workers, first responders and city leaders.

The archdiocese has canceled all Masses indefinitely due to social distancing requirements.

Rabbi Lexi Erdheim, 29, of the Congregation Gates of Prayer Synagogue in Metairie, went up in the same plane after Aymond to offer a blessing during Passover.

“It was really powerful, seeing everything at once,” she said, “especially after being inside the same four walls for so long.”

As of Saturday, Louisiana had more than 20,000 reported cases of the virus and 806 reported deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild symptoms like fever and a cough that resolve in two to three weeks. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, more severe symptoms can occur, including pneumonia, that can lead to death.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

