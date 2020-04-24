Listen Live Sports

New York’s virus death toll falls to lowest level in weeks

April 24, 2020 12:22 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — New York reported its lowest number of daily COVID-19 deaths in weeks on Friday.

The state reported 422 deaths as of Thursday. That’s the fewest since March 31, when it recorded 391 deaths. More than 16,000 people have died in the state from the outbreak.

“Again, this is at an unimaginable level, and it’s dropping somewhat. But it’s still devastating news,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at his daily briefing.

The total number of people hospitalized statewide continues to drop slowly, hitting about 14,000, though the number of new patients coming into hospitals is basically flat, Cuomo said.

