NYC July 4 fireworks show will go on, in ‘a different way’

April 22, 2020 11:02 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The coronavirus has sunk major New York City events from the St. Patrick’s Day Parade to the 50th anniversary Pride march, but the famous July Fourth fireworks extravaganza will happen in some form, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.

“One way or another, the show will go on,” he said. “There’s no day like the Fourth of July … and even if we have to do something different, we have to mark it in a meaningful way.”

He said fireworks sponsor Macy’s agrees. A message requesting comment was sent Wednesday to spokespeople for the department store chain.

De Blasio said it remains to be decided how and when the show can happen in light of whatever social distancing may still be necessary by Independence Day.

“We’re going to figure out something we can do. We have to make sure it’s safe,” the Democrat said. But he cast the plan as “part of our effort to fight back — to recognize a day of this importance, but to do it in a different way.”

The Associated Press

