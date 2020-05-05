Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Health News
 
...

5 hurt in shooting at Texas park where hundreds gathered

May 11, 2020 5:35 pm
 
< a min read
      

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Five people were shot and wounded during a party at a Texas park that drew about 600 people despite local guidelines discouraging large gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic, police said.

The shootings happened Sunday night at Village Creek Park in Fort Worth, police said. Fort Worth Officer Buddy Calzada said fireworks were set off, and then witnesses reporting hearing about 30 rounds of gunfire, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

Two of the people who were shot were in critical condition and three suffered injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, he said.

No arrests have been made.

Advertisement

The park was open to visitors but the city encouraged people to observe social distancing guidelines to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

        Insight by MobileIron: Learn about the efforts to protect networks through CDM in this exclusive ebook.

“We’ve tried to work with everybody to try not to cite them or ticket them, but ultimately people have a choice, and that’s just the choice they made tonight,” Calzada said. “Our job as the police is to investigate exactly what all took place here from beginning to end.”

Calzada said state and federal authorities are assisting in the investigation.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 2020 NHA
5|11 AFCEA Hampton Roads Maritime IT Summit
5|13 USCG Industry Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USACE assists with building alternative care facility

Today in History

1973: Judge cites government misconduct in Pentagon Papers trial