AP PHOTOS: Thailand’s reopening is ‘same-same but different’

May 31, 2020 10:16 pm
 
BANGKOK (AP) — As Thailand’s daily tally of new COVID-19 cases has fallen to single digits most days over the past two weeks, authorities continue to ease restrictions put in place to combat the pandemic.

Previous routines are both familiar and new as Thais return to daily life.

Buddhist monks are in streets at dawn collecting alms, having added face masks to their garb. Businesses such as shopping malls have reopened, checking customers for fevers and dispensing sanitizing gel for their convenient use. Food courts and restaurants serve up their usual spicy delights, but diners must keep their distance from one another.

It’s a case of “same-same but different,” as a saying popular with locals and tourists goes.

The Associated Press

