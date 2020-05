AP Week in Pictures, North America

May 22–May 28, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.

This week’s selection includes a man posing in the parking lot of an AutoZone store engulfed in flames while protesters hold a rally for George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis; a Korean War veteran and member of the American Legion Post 581 saluting the flags from his car during the posting of the colors by the post’s honor guard in Columbia, Illinois; a discarded face mask laying on a sidewalk during the coronavirus outbreak in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles; and a woman and her dog crossing Shawnee Mission Lake at dusk in Lenexa, Kansas.

The gallery was curated by photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

Advertisement

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: https://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.