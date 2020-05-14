Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Health News
 
...

Attack on Turkish workers distributing aid kills 2

May 14, 2020 10:14 am
 
< a min read
      

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish officials says Kurdish rebels have opened fire and killed two municipality employees who were distributing aid in a district that has been placed under quarantine due to the coronavirus outbreak. A third employee was wounded.

The attack occurred Thursday on a road near the district of Ozalp, in Van province, which borders Iran, the local governor’s office said in a statement. The group was attacked with long-barreled weapons from a vehicle while they were traveling in another vehicle after having handing out aid packages.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Presidential communications director Fahrettin Altun said the attack was the work of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has waged a more than three-decade-old insurgency in Turkey’s southeast region.

Advertisement

The PKK is considered a terror organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. The conflict has led to the loss of tens of thousands lives since it started in 1984.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Federal technology experts navigate the road to network modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Van governor’s office said an operation has been launched to catch the assailants.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 2020 NHA
5|14 Fort Belvoir Procurement and Tech Plus...
5|14 2020 Cybersecurity Canon Awards...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Florida returns after more than two years of deployment

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system