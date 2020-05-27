Listen Live Sports

Companies unveil plans to resume river cruises on US waters

May 27, 2020 6:38 pm
 
1 min read
      

GUILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A small cruise company says it plans to be the first to begin cruising again on U.S. waters since the coronavirus pandemic caused cruise ships to be anchored across the globe.

American Cruise Lines announced this week that the 184-passenger modern riverboat American Song will depart from Portland, Oregon, on June 20 and sail to Clarkston, Washington, along the Columbia and Snake rivers.

The company also said in a news release that the 190-passenger American Harmony is scheduled to depart from Memphis, Tennessee, on June 28, and sail along the Mississippi River to New Orleans.

American Cruise Lines, which is based in Guilford, Connecticut, said it would voluntarily sail at 75% capacity and will adhere to safety protocols.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control in March issued a “no sail” order to cruise companies, but it only applies to those with more than 250 passengers and crew members on board.

American Queen Steamboat Co. has also said that it will resume cruises on the Mississippi River in late June.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the American Harmony is departing from Memphis, Tennessee, not from Vicksburg, Mississippi. The departure date has also been corrected to June 28.

____

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

