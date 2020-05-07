Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Health News
 
...

Disney World restaurant, entertainment complex to reopen

May 7, 2020 8:55 pm
 
< a min read
      

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World plans to reopen its restaurant and entertainment area later this month, though the theme parks and hotels will remain closed.

Disney Springs vice president Matt Simon posted Thursday on the official Disney Parks Blog that the area will reopen May 20 with enhanced safety measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Those measures include increased cleaning procedures, the use of appropriate face coverings by both cast members and guests, limited-contact guest services and additional safety training for cast members.

“Following the guidance of government and health officials, a limited number of shopping and dining experiences that are owned by third-party operating participants will begin to open during this initial phase,” Simon said.

The post didn’t say which businesses would open first. Disney Springs is an outdoor shopping, dining and entertainment complex that covers about 120 acres (49 hectares) at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Advertisement

Walt Disney World closed in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

        Insight by MobileIron: Learn about the efforts to protect networks through CDM in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Lifestyle News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
5|5 2020 AIAA Defense and Security Forum
5|6 Agile in Government (CANCELED)
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG crews remain ready, responsive during changing times

Today in History

1992: 27th Amendment ratified, prohibits mid-term Congressional pay raises