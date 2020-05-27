Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Health News
 
...

Long Island enters first phase of NY’s reopening process

May 27, 2020 9:00 am
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Long Island became the latest region of New York to begin easing restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus as it entered the first phase of the state’s four-step reopening process on Wednesday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that Nassau and Suffolk counties could begin reopening parts of their economy after nonessential businesses were shuttered for two months.

Construction, manufacturing, agriculture and retail with curbside pickup will be permitted in the first phase of reopening. Several popular beaches on Long Island opened last weekend with new rules for reduced capacity and social distancing.

The easing of some restrictions on Long Island, just east of New York City, leaves the city as the only part of the state that has yet to begin the reopening process. Under guidelines set by Cuomo, reopening is tied to metrics including hospital capacity and COVID-19 death rates.

Advertisement

Cuomo planned to meet with President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to discuss coronavirus response efforts and to push for infrastructure investments.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Learn how CTIIC and the Cyber Threat Framework are creating a common lexicon for agencies to understand security threats in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
5|27 Selling New Tech To DOD
5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

In-flight refueling with style

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system