Metro riders will be required to wear masks starting Monday

May 15, 2020 10:12 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Metro and Metrobus riders will soon be required to wear masks or other face coverings in an effort to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Washington Post reports that the requirement begins Monday.

Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said that bus and train operators had asked for the requirement. Customer surveys found that riders supported the idea as well.

Wiedefeld said the mask policy will not be enforced with any criminal sanctions. But he said the agency is trying to determine if it has enough masks to provide to passengers if there are disputes over the policy.

He said he hopes riders take responsibility and consider the health of others.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, which represents most of Metro’s workers, tweeted: “This is necessary to keep transit workers and riders safe!”

The Associated Press

