Northern Virginia county says it’s not ready to reopen yet

May 9, 2020 12:10 pm
 
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — At least one northern Virginia county says it is not yet ready to move ahead with plans to re-open the economy in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Arlington County Board issued a statement Friday night saying it is working with the governor’s office and other northern Virginia jurisdictions to develop a separate, extended time frame for re-opening from the rest of the state.

On Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans for an extremely limited first phase of reopening businesses with a tentative start date of May 15. But he said northern Virginia may be able to opt out if it doesn’t feel ready.

The Arlington board said Friday night that hospitalizations continue to rise in northern Virginia, and that the region accounts for a disproportionate share of COVID-19 cases. As a result the board said that “for our region as well as Arlington specifically, the most responsible path forward is maintaining our current operating status” until data shows the virus is more clearly on decline.

The Associated Press

