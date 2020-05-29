Listen Live Sports

Zookeeper critically mauled by 2 lions at shut Australia zoo

May 29, 2020 3:36 am
 
SYDNEY (AP) — Two lions mauled and critically injured a zookeeper inside their enclosure Friday at a closed Australian zoo.

Emergency services were called to Shoalhaven Zoo north of Sydney on Friday morning where a 35-year-old woman suffered serious head and neck injuries, police and ambulance statements said. She was airlifted to a Sydney hospital and remained in critical condition.

The zoo is closed to the public because of coronavirus pandemic.

Ambulance officer Faye Stockman described the attack as “absolutely harrowing,” adding it was frightening to be the first to walk into

the enclosure to treat the zookeeper.

“This is one of the worst jobs I have ever experienced,” Stockman said in a statement.

Police Detective Superintendent Greg Moore said the two male lions were secured shortly after and posed no further threat.

He said it was too early in the investigation to say whether the lions would be killed.

Another zookeeper suffered a hand injury at the same zoo in 2014 when a crocodile dragged him into water during a feeding show.

