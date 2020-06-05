Listen Live Sports

5 Things to Know for Today

June 5, 2020 9:02 am
 
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. GEORGE FLOYD’S DEATH ECHOES GLOBALLY Floyd’s face has been painted on walls from Nairobi, Kenya to Idlib, Syria. His name has been inked on the shirts of pro soccer players and chanted by crowds from London to Cape Town to Tel Aviv to Sydney.

2. MAY JOBS REPORT BETTER THAN EXPECTED – The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 13.3% in May from 14.7%, and 2.5 million jobs were added in a surprisingly positive reading in the midst of a recession that has paralyzed the economy in the wake of the viral pandemic.

3. HOUSE SHOOTING IN ALABAMA — Deputies in Alabama who were responding to a call about a shots being fired find seven people dead inside a house on fire.

4. TRUMP HEADS TO RURAL MAINE The local sheriff is calling for calm as the president travels to Guilford to visit a company that makes specialized swabs for coronavirus testing.

5. TESTIMONY: GEORGIA SHOOTER USED RACIST SLUR Travis McMichael, who is white, was heard saying a racist slur as he stood over Ahmaud Arbery’s body, moments after fatally shooting the black man with a shotgun, an investigator says.https://apnews.com/870cd36bfce9955b7dae5cae24e0b8ae

