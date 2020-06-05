Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Health News
 
...

5 Things to Know for Today

June 2, 2020 6:45 am
 
< a min read
      

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. SHOWDOWN: TRUMP VS. PROTESTERS Hours after the U.S. president vowed to send out the military and “dominate the streets,” American cities were engulfed in more violence and destruction that overshadowed peaceful protests.

2. WHO: CHINA DELAYED RELEASING CORONAVIRUS INFO World Health Organization officials privately expressed frustration over not getting the information they needed from China to fight the spread of the deadly virus, the AP finds.

3. CLOSING IN ON NOMINATION Joe Biden is hoping to seize the delegates needed to formally clinch the Democrats’ presidential nomination as seven states and the District of Columbia vote.

Advertisement

4. HOW CABLE NEWS HAS COVERED PROTESTS CNN and MSNBC have concentrated on peaceful protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police, whereas Fox News has focused mostly on violence and property destruction.

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: VA and DISA provide insight into agency cloud strategies in this free webinar.

5. BASEBALL THROWS CURVE AT LEAGUE Players counter an owner proposal with a 114-game regular season and full prorated salaries, leaving each player with approximately 70% of what he had been slated to earn.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
6|2 35th Annual National Test and...
6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen at Cannon AFB provide food to fellow Airmen in quarantine

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system