Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
5 things to know today

June 15, 2020 7:21 am
 
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. CHINA CAPITAL BRACES FOR VIRUS RESURGENCE 79 new cases were reported in Beijing as the U.S. continues to struggle with an outbreak that appears ready to stretch on for months or even years.

2. ‘I DO NOT BELIEVE THIS WAS A JUSTIFIED USE OF FORCE’ White Atlanta officer who a shot black man, Rayshard Brooks, outside a Wendy’s is fired, second officer place on administrative leave.

3. ON TRIAL FOR CORRUPTION ISRAELI PM WANTS WEALTHY FRIEND TO FUND DEFENSE Benjamin Netanyahu is hoping an oversight committee approves his request to accept $2.9 million from Michigan-based magnate.

4. BLOW TO FREEDOM OF PRESS IN ASIA Journalist Maria Ressa has been convicted of libel in a Philippine court decision, sentenced to six years

5. WHO’S TO BLAME FOR COVID NURSING HOME DEATH The Trump administration has been pointing to facilities with low federal ratings for infection control while Democrats are critical of the administration’s response.

___ This story has been corrected to show that the number of new coronavirus cases in Beijing is 79, not more than 100.

