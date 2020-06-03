Listen Live Sports

AP PHOTOS: Protesters show outrage around the globe

June 3, 2020 9:04 am
 
Protesters in Paris took a knee and raised their fists while firefighters worked to extinguish blazes in the street. Thousands chanting “I can’t breathe” marched peacefully through Australia’s largest city. Demonstrators in the Netherlands practiced social distancing as they gathered in The Hague.

Around the world, protesters have taken to the streets to express outrage over the death of George Floyd in the United States, racial injustice and heavy-handed police tactics. Floyd died last week after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.

On Tuesday, riot police fired volleys of tear gas at Paris protesters, who assembled at the city’s main courthouse despite a coronavirus-related ban on protests. And it wasn’t just Floyd: the crowd also paid homage to Adama Traore, a French black man who died in police custody.

About 3,000 people in Sydney marched under police escort to show solidarity for U.S protests of Floyd’s death but also to call for change in Australia’s treatment of its indigenous population, particularly by police.

Mask-wearing demonstrators in The Hague spaced themselves apart while holding signs on a large lawn. And in Tel Aviv, more than 200 protesters assembled outside the U.S. diplomatic mission.

Protesters also marched in Argentina, Canada, Brazil and New Zealand, to name just a few.

The Associated Press

