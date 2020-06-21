Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Health News
 
...

Virus survey workers to go door to door in northern Virginia

June 21, 2020 4:44 pm
 
< a min read
      

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — Federal workers from the Centers for Disease Control will be going door to door in two northern Virginia cities to conduct a survey of needs related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Manassas and Manassas Park have large Hispanic populations and on a per-capita basis have been some of the hardest-hit jurisdictions in the country with COVID-19 cases.

Beginning Monday, CDC workers will be going door to door in the area with a 30-question survey conducted in Spanish.

The city of Manassas says the survey will collect information designed to help local health officials understand what resources are needed in the community.

Advertisement

The survey is voluntary and will not collect information that can be used to identify individuals.

        Insight by Swish and Check Point: Learn how the Interior Department’s IT modernization plan is letting the agency train its workforce to be problem solvers in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|25 CSA Federal Summit 2020
6|30 Young AFCEA Bethesda Summer IT Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former Marine, stay-at-home mom excels as Army transportation officer