Yeager to resume nonstop flights to Philadelphia, DC

June 1, 2020 3:09 am
 
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s capital airport will resume nonstop flights to Philadelphia and Washington D.C. in July, officials said Friday.

Yeager Airport announced that American Airlines will restart the fights to Philadelphia International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on July 7 after pausing the routes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is an important step to get the ball rolling again,” said Nick Keller, Yeager Airport director. “We are happy to see the demand is there for American to bring these flights back to CRW.”

A news release from the airport asks that people visit its website for the latest virus safety guidelines.

