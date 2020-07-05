5 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. PANDEMIC BRINGS NO CHANGE TO PRESIDENT’S STYLE In times of pain, mass death, fear and deprivation, the Trump show may be losing its allure, exposing the empty space once filled by the empathy and seriousness of presidents leading in a crisis. Bluster isn’t beating the virus; belligerence isn’t calming a restive nation.

2. DOCTORS, JOURNALISTS SCAPEGOATED IN EGYPT As authorities fight the swelling coronavirus outbreak, security agencies have tried to stifle criticism about the handling of the health crisis by the government of President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.

3. MAESTRO OF CINEMATIC SOUNDS DIES Oscar-winning Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who created the soundtrack for the iconic Spaghetti Western “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” and hundreds of other films like “The Untouchables” and “Once Upon A Time In America,” has died. He was 91.

4. NBA STAR READY FOR RETURN After marching in Portland for Black Lives Matter and releasing powerful rap “Blacklist″ under his music persona, Dame D.O.L.L.A, Damian Lillard, welcomes the chance to resume playing after a difficult few months.

5. BLACK ABOLITIONIST’S MONUMENT VANDALIZED A statue of Frederick Douglass was ripped from its base in Rochester, N.Y., and found at the brink of the Genesee River gorge about 50 feet (15 meters) from its pedestal.

