Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Health News
 
...

AP Photos: Covering face masks from every angle

July 24, 2020 12:01 pm
 
< a min read
      

Associated Press photographers have captured an element of life that has quickly become almost universal amid the pandemic: the face mask.

From Hong Kong to Havana, from Jerusalem’s Old City to the Richard Nixon Presidential Library, you’ll find them.

We wear them on the runway, or running to first base. While playing the drums, or feeding the pigeons, or riding a horse. Some sparkle, and some make us chuckle. Some cover the faces of world leaders.

Some of those wearing masks adapted quickly. Others took time to accept them as necessary, and yet more question whether they really are needed, despite medical evidence that they help prevent the coronavirus from spreading. All are wondering how much longer they’ll remain nearly ubiquitous in public life.

Advertisement

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn how agency operations remained resilient in the face of one of the government’s biggest challenges in a long time in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army National Guard Soldier crams a career into one year