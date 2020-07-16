Listen Live Sports

AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

July 16, 2020 11:59 am
 
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between July 9-15, 2020.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, with protests in Iraq, Lebanon and Israel, despite a surge in coronavirus cases. While social distancing may not be possible, masks and face shields — often improvised — have become increasingly common in the demonstrations.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling Dusan Vranic.

